Dozens of churches are vandalized and torched in Canada after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools for I

Dozens of churches are vandalized and torched in Canada after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools for Indigenous children run by the Catholic church
PUBLISHED: 01:01 EDT, 15 July 2021 | UPDATED: 10:32 EDT, 15 July 2021
Dozens of Christian churches on indigenous lands in Canada have been torched and vandalized since unmarked graves of indigenous children near First Nation boarding schools were first discovered at the end of May.
Since then, more than 1,000 graves have been found near Native American boarding schools - many of which were run by the Catholic Church and were part of an abusive system that the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called 'cultural genocide' in 2015.
After the graves were found, about 12 churches were burned throughout the country between June 21 and July 9.
Most of the fires were set near the town of Penticton, British Columbia - about 40 miles north of Washington state - the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in multiple statements.
It is estimated that there have been about 45 acts of arson or vandalism to Canadian Christian churches or places of worship since June.
The RCMP said they're investigating all of the blazes at Catholic churches in Canada as 'suspicious' and looking to see if they're connected.
The fires started after the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in late May on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
On June 24, the Cowessess First Nation said it had discovered the unmarked graves of an estimated 751 people near the site of the former Catholic-run Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.
On June 30, the Lower Kootenay Band said the aq'am First Nation discovered the remains of about 182 people near the site of the former Catholic-run St. Eugene's Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia.
The discoveries coincided with the rash of church burnings, although police haven't definitively connected the two.
On June 21, the Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band land and St. Gregory's Catholic Church on the Osoyoos Indian Band land, which are 25 miles apart, burned down within two hours of each other, according to the RCMP.
Five days later, St. Ann's Catholic Church on Upper Similkameen Indian Band land and the Chopaka Catholic Church on Lower Similkameen Indian Band land were torched within two hours of each other.
The same night, the century-old abandoned St. Paul's Anglican Church on Gitwangak First Nations land was set on fire, but the damage was minimal, according to the RCMP.
On June 28 and June 30, a Catholic church on Siksika First Nation land near Calgary was set ablaze and the St. Jean Baptiste Parish Church in Morinville, Alberta, burned to the ground, the RCMP said.
The blazes at Catholic churches continued in early July, including two on July 1, one on July 2 and one on July 4.
The July 2 blaze brought down the St. Columba Anglican Church in Tofino, British Columbia, which RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a statement is a church that's been in the community for over 100 years and 'is of significant historical importance.'
- Dozens of Christian churches on Indigenous lands in Canada have been torched or vandalized since June
- Countersignal.com estimates there have been about 45 acts of arson or vandalism to Canadian Christian churches or places of worship since June
- The attacks came after the discovery of 1,000 graves of indigenous children near residential schools - many of which were run by the Catholic Church
- These institutions were part of an abusive system that the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called 'cultural genocide' in 2015
- No arrests have been made, although several churches in Canada are completely burned down
- The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said the pope will meet separately at the Vatican with the Canada’s three biggest Indigenous groups in December
