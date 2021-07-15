Dozens of churches are vandalized and torched in Canada after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools for I

Good is good, kind is kind, compassion is compassion, love is love.



And evil is evil.



Whatever the label of Christianity, Islam, Hindu, Buddhism, etc, they all are just labels.



The law of the universe, the law of God, cause and effect, is still applied.





Once upon of time, there was a poor person, very humble, kind, forgiving, and noble.



Because of his noble act, many people want to become his friends.



But some of the so-called poor person friends, know that this poor person's name is kinda useful, take advantage of it, by using his name to enriching themselves, gaining power over others, and get a free pass to do nasty things.