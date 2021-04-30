What's new

Dozens killed, 100+ injured in STAMPEDE at crowded bonfire festival in Israel

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Palestinians have been protesting since the beginning of Ramadan on 13 April against an Israeli ban limiting their access to the full Damascus Gate plaza after Ramadan's night prayer, known as tarawih, ends.

On 14 April, as Israel marked its national day, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City and cut the wires of the minaret's loudspeakers. Israel also banned Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, Al-Aqsa's imam, from travelling on 19 April.

That same day, Israeli military police had closed one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque's gates, preventing Palestinians who gathered at Bab Hutta gate in the Muslim quarter from performing dawn prayer on the second Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.


In 2020, the Al-Aqsa Mosque was shut twice after the coronavirus pandemic hit. The first closure was from mid-March to 31 May, while the second, from mid-September, lasted for a month.

Israel had banned Palestinians from entering the mosque for the whole month of Ramadan in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Israeli settlers were reportedly allowed to visit Al-Aqsa at the time, escorted by Israeli security and intelligence units.

Now, watch this:
 
fallstuff

fallstuff

At least 44 are killed and many more critically injured in Israeli bonfire festival disaster: 'Stand packed with hundreds of Orthodox Jewish Lag B'Omer worshippers collapses' at Mount Meron

www.dailymail.co.uk

Dozens of Orthodox Jewish worshippers killed in Mount Meron stampede

At least 44 Orthodox Jewish worshippers have been killed and many more critically hurt in a stampede at a Lag B'Omer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...nt-northern-Israel.html#v-2616582671191261523
 
Q

Qmjd

Way to go israel

Marathon of Running rants
 
500

500

All killed are ultra orthodox who are not Zionists, dont serve in Israeli army and even many oppose Israel.

Using tragedy to promote ur stupid political agenda is very sick.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

I haven't had the slightest bad language against Orthodox Jews. On the contrary, I even have sympathy for their many international communities for having a more universal understanding than most Israeli politicians. I did not even say anything insulting to the leaders of Israel state. If you're looking for that kind of foul language and political agenda, just take a look into your own message history.

Just because some of you deny the atrocities on Muslims' religion matters by the Israeli law enforcement and illegal settlers does not mean that this has not happening. Even the International Criminal Court could not remain indifferent on this matters, Israel policy anymore and launched an investigation. These are not my claims. Even the content you quoted above does not belong to me. It was an excerpt from an international press. Becasue the content of the news includes other details, I only took some of it. Even European journalists like Dominic Vidal no longer ignore this situation, and condemn Israel's double standards.

What I wanted to show was that there was a difference in understanding and that this Religious celebrations and the ensuing tragedy was a great contrast despite all the sad, loss of life. I wish Palestinians should be able to live their religion in peace within their own land, like Jews, nothing more. BUT, I apologize if narrative here did went beyond its intended purpose.
 
Last edited:
Goritoes

Goritoes

Very unfortunate, RIP to those departed souls...
How come Muslims were stopped sighting Covid restrictions but these people were having their religious festivals without any restriction nor social distancing? Well, I hope they don't blame this on Muslims.
 
T

Trango Towers

If they are Jews then alhumdulillah....not enough dead. Every Israeli even their children get military training and the of muslims. I have no sympathy
 
