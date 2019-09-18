What's new

Dozens arrested as protests erupt across U.S. cities

YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,855
11
24,057
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On Paper Biden looks good, but he will be a puppet in the hands of far left .. far left extremists are crazy just as Far right crazies , America is on the path to become more intolerant about the opinion of opposition , same as when Trump was in Power far lefts opinions were met with hostilities , now as the leadership is in hands of so called Progressives such as Kamala and biden, now anyone who disagree or even post a tweet against the far left will be castrated from the society , we have seen this from time to time as anyone who comment their disagreement on LGBTQ+ or men's allowed to enter women bathroom's because of them transgender they lost their jobs immediately and brushed as Homo/transphobic .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Cthulhu
The U.S. Is About to Do Something Big on Hong Kong
Replies
14
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
New
Two Reportedly Killed by Regime Forces as New Protests Erupt in Iran
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
VEVAK
VEVAK
Sineva
The Man Who Refused to Spy
Replies
3
Views
452
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
546
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Arabian Legend
Massive Fighting erupts in Iraq
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
6K
Wahhab2701
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top