Dozens arrested as protests erupt across U.S. cities

On Paper Biden looks good, but he will be a puppet in the hands of far left .. far left extremists are crazy just as Far right crazies , America is on the path to become more intolerant about the opinion of opposition , same as when Trump was in Power far lefts opinions were met with hostilities , now as the leadership is in hands of so called Progressives such as Kamala and biden, now anyone who disagree or even post a tweet against the far left will be castrated from the society , we have seen this from time to time as anyone who comment their disagreement on LGBTQ+ or men's allowed to enter women bathroom's because of them transgender they lost their jobs immediately and brushed as Homo/transphobic .