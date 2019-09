Plague of Flies Infests Pakistan's Karachi: ‘The City Stinks, Hard to Breathe’



Residents of the seaside Pakistani city wade through clouds of flies following a perfect storm of circumstances, including extreme monsoon weather probably driven by climate changeKarachi is covered in flies. A perfect storm of circumstances produced a plague of practically biblical proportions in this seaside city in Pakistan: rain, inadequate garbage and offal disposal, floating sewage, steaming heat, governmental incompetence, the timing of the sacrificial festival Eid al-Adha — and more rain.In the streets, Karachiites walk through clouds of flies. But the worst is when they sit down and the insects descend. "You spend half your time just shooing them away," says K. (who spoke on condition of anonymity). "If your car window is open, they fly in. If you're having a cup of tea, don't leave the sugar out. In fact, don't leave out any food of any kind."As a sprawling city in a temperate climate with inadequate-to-nonexistent waste treatment, Karachi has a perennial pest problem. It isn't unusual for flies to proliferate following Eid al-Adha. "But usually it ends after a week," K. says.