  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

Dow up 373

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Hamartia Antidote, Aug 6, 2020 at 8:28 AM.

    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Screen Shot 2020-08-05 at 11.27.48 PM.jpg
     
    unrequitted_love_suzy

    unrequitted_love_suzy FULL MEMBER

    So is iran's stock market :lol:

    https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/w...020/08/03/irans-stock-market-hits-record-high


    The Tehran Stock Exchange has seen sharp increases this year, even as Iran struggled with one of the first serious coronavirus outbreaks outside China.

    Encouraged by a government eager to privatize state-owned firms, average people now have access to the market and can trade shares, earning returns they'd never see in a savings account or a certificate of deposit.

    But these rapid gains increasingly have analysts and experts worried about a growing stock market bubble, one that could be particularly dire and wipe away the earnings of the average people flooding into the market.

    Even Iranian President Hassan Rouhani — beleaguered since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers — has pointed to the market as a rare bright spot for the country. Iran's rial currency has fallen to some 230,000 to 1 against the U.S. dollar, as opposed to the 35,000 to $1 in 2015.

    Founded in 1967, the Tehran Stock Exchange lists some 1,000 companies, including major firms like car manufacturer Iran Khodro. The bourse now has a market cap of more than $200 billion.
     
