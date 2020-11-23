Dow University’s Coronavirus Treatment Has 100% Success Rate for Serious Patients
Posted 3 hours ago by Haroon Hayder
An intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment for COVID-19 developed by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has shown positive results during the clinical trials.
According to the official statement issued by DUHS, 100% of the Coronavirus patients in serious condition recovered after they were administered the IVIG treatment.
Moreover, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in critical condition who were admitted to ICU stood at 60% during the trials.
Around 50% of the patients successfully recovered and were discharged from the hospital within 5 days after they were administered the treatment.
Most of the participants of the clinical trials were aged 60 years or more having underlying medical conditions, read the DUHS statement, adding that the success of IVIG treatment in these high-risk leaves no doubt about the effectiveness of this treatment.
Earlier this year in April, DUHS claimed to have developed a breakthrough IVIG treatment to cure the Coronavirus. Soon after, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) authorized DUHS to move ahead with clinical trials of the treatment.
DUHS had developed the IVIG treatment by chemically purifying the plasma extracted from the blood donated by Coronavirus patients after recovering from the disease.
Once administered, the IVIG treatment neutralizes the virus and stabilizes the immune system while the antibodies in IVIG stops the secondary bacterial infection.