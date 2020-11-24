What's new

Dow tops 30,000 for the first time ever

New York(CNN Business)Investors have a lot to be thankful for this holiday-shortened week — including the Dow passing the 30,000 milestonefor the first time as stocks posted solid gainsTuesday to extend Monday's rally.

The Dow finished the day up nearly 455 points, or 1.5%. The blue chip index hit a new all-time high in the process, finally topping the 30,000 mark. The Dow is now up more than 5% in 2020.

The S&P 500 closed 1.6% higher and the Nasdaqended 1.3% higher on Tuesday, and they too are not far from all-time highs. The S&P 500 has gained 12.5% this year, while the Nasdaq has surged 34%.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/24/investing/dow-stock-market-today-transition-yellen/index.html
 
Jan 25th, 2017
money.cnn.com

Boom: Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever

After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by crossing over the 20,000 level for the first time ever..
money.cnn.com

March 29,1999

10,000 at last - Mar. 29, 1999

Wall Street marched into history Monday, with the Dow industrials closing above 10,000 for the first time, reflecting renewed confidence in the high-tech sector, oil merger mania and a strong dollar.
money.cnn.com

Trump bad for business eh?
 
Stock market is just a playground for rich. Nothing much to do with reality.
 
