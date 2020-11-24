Dow tops 30,000 for the first time ever

F-22Raptor
New York(CNN Business)Investors have a lot to be thankful for this holiday-shortened week — including the Dow passing the 30,000 milestonefor the first time as stocks posted solid gainsTuesday to extend Monday's rally.
The Dow finished the day up nearly 455 points, or 1.5%. The blue chip index hit a new all-time high in the process, finally topping the 30,000 mark. The Dow is now up more than 5% in 2020.
The S&P 500 closed 1.6% higher and the Nasdaqended 1.3% higher on Tuesday, and they too are not far from all-time highs. The S&P 500 has gained 12.5% this year, while the Nasdaq has surged 34%.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/24/investing/dow-stock-market-today-transition-yellen/index.html
