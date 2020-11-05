What's new

Dow ends more than 540 points higher as stocks extend election week rally

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,225
23
15,753
Country
United States
Location
United States
Screen Shot 2020-11-06 at 12.13.40 AM.jpg


Screen Shot 2020-11-06 at 12.14.59 AM.jpg


www.marketwatch.com

Dow ends more than 540 points higher as stocks extend election week rally

Stocks rallied sharply Thursday, gaining ground for a fourth straight day as investors appeared to favor prospects for a split government as Democratic...
www.marketwatch.com www.marketwatch.com

Stocks rallied sharply Thursday, gaining ground for a fourth straight day as investors appeared to favor prospects for a split government as Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained near the threshold for an electoral college victory over President Donald Trump while Republicans were seen increasingly likely to hold their Senate majority. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.94% rose around 543 points, or 1.9%, to end near 28,390, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 SPX, +1.94% finished with a gain of around 67 points, or 1.9%, near 3,510. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +2.59% closed near 11,891, up 300 points, or 2.6%.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,764
-1
8,927
Country
China
Location
United States
People are dying, you cheerleaders jump up and down for DOW. See a doctor, humanity.
1604646469458.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top