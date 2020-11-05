Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 21,225
- 23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Dow ends more than 540 points higher as stocks extend election week rally
Stocks rallied sharply Thursday, gaining ground for a fourth straight day as investors appeared to favor prospects for a split government as Democratic...
www.marketwatch.com
Stocks rallied sharply Thursday, gaining ground for a fourth straight day as investors appeared to favor prospects for a split government as Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained near the threshold for an electoral college victory over President Donald Trump while Republicans were seen increasingly likely to hold their Senate majority. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.94% rose around 543 points, or 1.9%, to end near 28,390, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 SPX, +1.94% finished with a gain of around 67 points, or 1.9%, near 3,510. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +2.59% closed near 11,891, up 300 points, or 2.6%.