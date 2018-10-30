What's new

DOW Down 807 points

siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Aug 19, 2010
So what. It's a minor dip and will get back to the 29,000 level since the dollars have no where else to go really.
 
Figaro

Figaro

Aug 17, 2017
siegecrossbow said:
So what. It's a minor dip and will get back to the 29,000 level since the dollars have no where else to go really.
Really terrible day for tech stocks though. $TSLA got absolutely walloped and is down another 7% after hours :(
 
