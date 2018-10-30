DOW Down 807 points

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Dow Jones down by more than 700 points as China declares tariffs right after Trump warned not to
|World Affairs
|13
|O
|Dow down 566 points at lows
|World Affairs
|3
|Dow up 185
|Americas
|2
|Dow up 373
|Americas
|3
|Dow up 164
|Americas
|1
|Dow up 236
|Americas
|6
|Dow Jones Drops 150 Points On China Retaliation; Intel Crashes 18% On Earnings And Tesla Dives 9% On
|Americas
|21
|Dow slide 1%
|Americas
|0
|NASDAQ hits record high, Dow up 460 points
|Americas
|1
|Dow up 829
|Americas
|3