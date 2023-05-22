What's new

Dove Soap Releases CRINGE Feminist Gaming Commercial

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,392
-40
4,454
Country
India
Location
India
Dove Soap collaborated with Unreal Engine to combat the statistic that says 75% of women feel underrepresented in video games. They started a campaign going back to September of last year to deal with the apparent issue. A commercial for this campaign that may have been released a few months ago has recently resurfaced and gone viral.

anthonyblogan.com

Dove Soap Releases Cringe Feminist Gaming Commercial With Unreal Engine - Anthony Brian Logan

Dove Soap collaborated with Unreal Engine to combat the statistic that says 75% of women feel underrepresented in video games. They started a campaign going back to September of last year to deal with the apparent issue. A commercial for this campaign that may have been released a few months ago...
anthonyblogan.com anthonyblogan.com

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Video: We honestly can't tell if this Unreal Engine 5 demo of a Japanese train station is real
Replies
3
Views
536
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
villageidiot
US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years
2
Replies
15
Views
399
VCheng
VCheng
villageidiot
US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years
Replies
3
Views
207
VCheng
VCheng
beijingwalker
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
Replies
0
Views
275
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
J
Videos show Iranian anti-hijab protesters knocking turbans off clerics’ heads
2
Replies
15
Views
945
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom