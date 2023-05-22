Dove Soap Releases Cringe Feminist Gaming Commercial With Unreal Engine - Anthony Brian Logan Dove Soap collaborated with Unreal Engine to combat the statistic that says 75% of women feel underrepresented in video games. They started a campaign going back to September of last year to deal with the apparent issue. A commercial for this campaign that may have been released a few months ago...

Dove Soap collaborated with Unreal Engine to combat the statistic that says 75% of women feel underrepresented in video games. They started a campaign going back to September of last year to deal with the apparent issue. A commercial for this campaign that may have been released a few months ago has recently resurfaced and gone viral.