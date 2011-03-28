''Dousra Banda''........ What About Indian's Ethics & Integrity !!

For the last 18 months, Indian public and media haven't stopped harping about the second pilot which the ISPR mentioned in error. However, one can turn tables and ask the Indians on their reaction and disclosure on the events of that fateful day. Indian Ministry of Defence and Indian media were in complete denial of losing any aircraft or any pilots missing until Pakistan released videos of Abhinandan's capture. One wonders, what would have been Indians stance had Pakistan kept Abhinandan's episode under covers. !!