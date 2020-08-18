'Doubtful' the US can 'rescue Taiwan' from China

Cognoscenti Group Founder and CEO Dr Alan Dupont says the risk of war has considerably risen from 0.5 per cent to about 25 per cent on his own estimates, especially if Taiwan was annexed by China."Politically, President Xi has determined this is his highest priority. He's 68 years old, so he probably has the best part of 10 years to bring about the reunification of Taiwan, by force if necessary," he said. "The balance of military power has shifted towards China in that part of the world and it's doubtful now if the United States could rescue Taiwan as it has done in the past."