'Doubtful' the US can 'rescue Taiwan' from China

Cognoscenti Group Founder and CEO Dr Alan Dupont says the risk of war has considerably risen from 0.5 per cent to about 25 per cent on his own estimates, especially if Taiwan was annexed by China.

"Politically, President Xi has determined this is his highest priority. He's 68 years old, so he probably has the best part of 10 years to bring about the reunification of Taiwan, by force if necessary," he said. "The balance of military power has shifted towards China in that part of the world and it's doubtful now if the United States could rescue Taiwan as it has done in the past."

 
So rich coming from these western powers. They have no shame - with constant force projection on their parts for centuries. Wars, bases, international orgs (financial, social and political), notions of Monroe Doctrine, Gunboat diplomacy, all projecting their forces and their interests for decades and years on the power of guns. France alone is responsible directly and indirectly for 57 assassinations of political leaders (many democratic leaders) in Africa in the last 5 decades. These people have no shame: I think it was Mahatir who called them "Pirates".
 
