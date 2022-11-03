Double sword attack on Imran Khan from Supreme Court and Lahore High Court

Lahore High Court Jidge Sajid Mahmood Sethi hearing case to remove Imran Lhan from PTI chairmanship and SC Judge Bandial hearing another Contempt of Court case against Imran Khan.
Bajwa at his last thores, trying everything to be fouled IK through any means. Court judgements had been cleanest ways to achieve political murders as Arshad Sharif physical murders has backfired.
Per @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE , bandial got two of his voters in the SC. So he is obliging both NS and Bajwa.
