In 1971, when the East Pakistan separated, Mufti Mahmood famously declared that he was not part of the ‘sin’ of making Pakistan. Therefore, it stands to reason the ideologically JUI-F is the successor party of the JUH in Pakistan, completely aligned with the latter’s religio-political ideology.

In other words sectarian and doctrinal disputes within the Muslim community over leadership and the role of religion in politics determined Deoband’s wholehearted support to — paradoxically — the secular ideal of Indian nationalism. Their attitude may be summed up as: better Hindus to lead us than Shias or secular-minded lawyers.