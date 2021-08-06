What's new

Double standard of western media.

Very recently there was a news about this guy who threatened to kill the Queen..

No mention of his identity or his ethnicity and the whole thing was downplayed, the only thing that was mentioned that he was mentally unstable. Ofcourse the way he dressed up was if he was going to a fancy dress along with a crossbow to kill the queen ….what if it was a Muslim ?…

Several tv media downplayed the whole thing less than. 3 min coverage and no mention of terrorism.
 
Very recently there was a news about this guy who threatened to kill the Queen..

No mention of his identity or his ethnicity and the whole thing was downplayed, the only thing that was mentioned that he was mentally unstable. Ofcourse the way he dressed up was if he was going to a fancy dress along with a crossbow to kill the queen ….what if it was a Muslim ?…

Several tv media downplayed the whole thing less than. 3 min coverage and no mention of terrorism.
Western mainstream media are paid liars. It's a waste of time to watch them. Fortunatelly there are alternatives.
 
