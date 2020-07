Dostum Awarded Rank of Marshal in Jawzjan Ceremony



Abdul Rashid Dostum, the former vice president, has officially been awarded the rank of marshal at a ceremony held in Jawzjan province on Wednesday.

On July 3, a decree of President Ghani promoting Dostum to marshal rank was leaked to the media. The decree was signed on June 10.

The promotion is part of the political agreement signed between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on May 17.

Marshal Dostum, in his inauguration ceremony as the third marshal of Afghanistan, expressed his gratitude to the organizing committee and paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

Dostum thanked Abdullah, for recommending the rank of marshal for him in the political agreement with President Ashraf Ghani. He also thanked Ghani for considering the recommendation.

Dostum said that he is the marshal for all the people of Afghanistan.

He calls for unity among Afghan political leaders, says the Taliban are "eager to establish their emirate."

He added that his military calculations are "different from others when it comes to crushing the insurgents".

Dostum also said the US should not hurry in withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan but should wait to see what the Taliban will do with the process. He says he supports the peace process and that it should be moved forward by the government.



Marshal Dostum claims he could defeat Taliban within six months



15-07-2020

Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum said on Wednesday he could defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan within six months if the international community trusts him.

“I am telling General Miller and NATO: you don’t have to bombard, you don’t have to have ground troops, let us prove that we deserve marshal rank,” Dostum said speaking at a ceremony in northern Jowzjan province to award him marshal rank.

“Our commandos are no less than their special forces… we know our geography well, we fight well, we don’t kill innocent people,” he said.

Dostum said that the Taliban cannot bring Afghanistan back into an Islamic Emirate. “We should compromise and find a name.”

He urged President Ghani to release the remaining Taliban prisoners so that the group stops making excuse for refusing to enter into peace talks.