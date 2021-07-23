Black_cats
Doraiswami: India working to resume vaccine export to Bangladesh
UNB
India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, is working to resume the export of Covid vaccine jabs to Bangladesh as vaccine production in India is growing rapidly.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami made the statement at Akhaura International check-post on his way back to Bangladesh from India on Friday morning.
The envoy said India is working to resume the vaccine supply to Bangladesh and the increased production of Covid vaccine is a positive sign.
"Hopefully, we’ll be able to send vaccine jabs to Bangladesh if vaccine production increases further. But I can't give any specific date in this regard," he told local journalists.
He said the trade volume between the two countries has increased despite the pandemic. "If our communication systems remain suitable, then we’ll be able to continue trading amid this pandemic."
Also Read - Bangladesh gets 180 tons of oxygen from India
Doraiswami also said India would be happy to cooperate more with Bangladesh in their fight against Covid-19.
Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumana Akhter, Akhaura Police Station Officer in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman, and Immigration Police In-Charge Md Abdul Hamid were present.
On July 18, the envoy went to New Delhi though Akhaura land port to discuss how India can expedite the supply of the remaining doses of Covishield jabs produced by Serum Institute of India (SII).
Bangladesh was scheduled to get 30 million doses of vaccines from India under a tripartite agreement signed last year. However, New Delhi halted the export after sending only 7.5 million doses in March citing high domestic demand.
UNB
