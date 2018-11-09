Doors Still Open For India To Co-Develop ‘Tempest’ Sixth-Gen Fighter Jet With The UK In 2007, India and Russia had agreed to jointly build a fifth-generation fighter jet called Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) or Perspective Multi-role Fighter (PMF). However, with India later pulled out from the project.

Published 7 hours ago on September 24, 2020By EurAsian Times DeskIn a bid to acquire latest, state-of-art stealth fighter jets, will India join the Tempest, the British-led project to develop a new sixth-generation fighter jet with Italy and Sweden?As reported last year, India had been invited by the United Kingdom to jointly develop the next-gen fighter under the Tempest Future Fighter Aircraft project.Officials of the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) along with executives from BAE Systems were expected to brief Indian Defence Ministry and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials regarding the project. Nik Khanna, head of BAE Systems India, while speaking to the Business Standard back then, had said –“We are looking for international partners to access the best-assured capability (for developing the Tempest).”BAE Systems Tempest - WikipediaBAE Systems Tempest – WikipediaWhile referring to the specific role of New Delhi in the Tempest Project, Khanna said – “A big cost driver for a futuristic aerospace system is going to be the requirement for more and more software engineers. India has a huge capability in that area.”However, despite no developments on India’s role in the Tempest project and proposal almost falling through, it seems that New Delhi could still join the program along with the likes of Japan and Netherlands.“Time remains for other partners to join Tempest. You have seen other nations express an interest and we are extremely positive for the future,” said Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Italian Defence Giant Leonardo, while speaking to Reuters recently.In 2007, India and Russia had agreed to jointly build a fifth-generation fighter jet called Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) or Perspective Multi-role Fighter (PMF). However, with India deciding to withdraw from the FGFA program in 2018, the project was suspended. British Education Secretary and then Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson had unveiled the model of the Tempest at the Farnborough Air Show held in Northeast Hampshire last year.While the UK has committed initial funding of £2 billion ($2.6 billion) to the Tempest Project, it has now been joined by Italy and Sweden as partners via aerospace giants Leonardo and Saab, with rumours of Netherlands joining in too.According to the British government this year, seven more companies have been recruited into the program with the number of people on Team Tempest likely to increase from 1.800 to 2,500 by 2021.The Tempest fighter jet will be developed in what looks like an ensemble of worldly aerospace and defence giants. 