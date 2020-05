SOCOM chief: Door-kickers are out, cyber operators are in

"We need coders," Clarke said. "We've been having discussions internally that the most important person on the mission is no longer the operator kicking down the door, but the cyber operator who the team has to actually get to the environment so he or she can work their cyber tools into the fight."

But great power competition "is about influence, and SOF has a unique and valuable role in this," Clarke added, and not just through maintaining a physical presence in partner nations around the world — SOCOM "also has to think about the information space" in the interest of that war of influence.