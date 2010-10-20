What's new

Doom and Gloom Mounting Amidst Indian Intelligentsia on the LAC Standoff

Failing to deter the Chinese after countless rounds of talks and massive deployments across the entire LAC, the Indian intelligentsia are demoralized and hapless. The reins of their future seems to be in the hands of the Chinese. Today i came across many voices in India that have no clue what the Chinese are going to do with them, although their false propaganda factory is still successful in fooling their masses. Their learned ranks hold a very different view.
More Bad times ahead for the poor Indians as China will never budge.
Lol. You know the Chinese are clutching at straws when Owaisi, Swamy and Swain are called "Indian Intelligentsia"
 
All the learned indians are crying but Pakistan own main English newspaper, Dawn is painting a rosy pic! These fkers at Dawn are the biggest harami you will find within Pakistan. Just look at their headline , as if hoping against hope.that Indian neck can be spared by China. Why state of Pakistan is allowing these snakes to grow?

India and China agree to ease tension on border

Chinese defence minister says both sides should promote peace, however, blame for recent tensions lay “entirely with India”.
India and China agree to ease tension on border
 
