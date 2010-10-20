Doom and Gloom Mounting Amidst Indian Intelligentsia on the LAC Standoff

More Bad times ahead for the poor Indians as China will never budge.

Failing to deter the Chinese after countless rounds of talks and massive deployments across the entire LAC, the Indian intelligentsia are demoralized and hapless. The reins of their future seems to be in the hands of the Chinese. Today i came across many voices in India that have no clue what the Chinese are going to do with them, although their false propaganda factory is still successful in fooling their masses. Their learned ranks hold a very different view.