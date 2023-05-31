Don't underrate China's ability to catch up in chips: Nvidia CEO

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, said it is hard to predict if the U.S. export controls will end up creating a separate ecosystem for China for AI hardware and software. Nevertheless, he said, the public has to acknowledge China's technological advancements in cloud computing, internet services, digital payments, electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies."We have to run very fast ourselves," Huang said when asked by Nikkei Asia about the technological gap between Chinese GPU players and Nvidia on the sidelines of the event. "The amount of resources that has been dedicated to this area in China ... is quite massive, so you can't underestimate them."Huang, whose company has reached nearly $1 trillion in market capitalization, has close personal and professional ties to Taiwan. He was born in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was 9 years old.Huang has an especially close relationship with Morris Chang, the founder and former chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker.He told reporters that he had dinner with Chang in Taiwan a few days ago."Our partnership with TSMC is extremely deep," Huang said. "This is now the tipping point for accelerated computing and generative AI, and so over the next decade, the amount of business we do with TSMC is going to grow substantially."Huang confirmed to Nikkei Asia that the H100 processor is sourced only from TSMC, though Samsung Electronics is also one of Nvidia's qualified suppliers. "We don't dual-source the chips because the technology is too hard to do it twice. It's barely possible to do at one time. ... But we worked very deeply with Samsung in chip fabrication, as well as memory technology and many other areas."