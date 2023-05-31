What's new

Don't underrate China's ability to catch up in chips: Nvidia CEO

Don't underrate China's ability to catch up in chips: Nvidia CEO
Nikkei Asia
5/30/2023

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, said it is hard to predict if the U.S. export controls will end up creating a separate ecosystem for China for AI hardware and software. Nevertheless, he said, the public has to acknowledge China's technological advancements in cloud computing, internet services, digital payments, electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies.

"We have to run very fast ourselves," Huang said when asked by Nikkei Asia about the technological gap between Chinese GPU players and Nvidia on the sidelines of the event. "The amount of resources that has been dedicated to this area in China ... is quite massive, so you can't underestimate them."

Huang, whose company has reached nearly $1 trillion in market capitalization, has close personal and professional ties to Taiwan. He was born in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was 9 years old.

Huang has an especially close relationship with Morris Chang, the founder and former chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker.

He told reporters that he had dinner with Chang in Taiwan a few days ago.

"Our partnership with TSMC is extremely deep," Huang said. "This is now the tipping point for accelerated computing and generative AI, and so over the next decade, the amount of business we do with TSMC is going to grow substantially."

Huang confirmed to Nikkei Asia that the H100 processor is sourced only from TSMC, though Samsung Electronics is also one of Nvidia's qualified suppliers. "We don't dual-source the chips because the technology is too hard to do it twice. It's barely possible to do at one time. ... But we worked very deeply with Samsung in chip fabrication, as well as memory technology and many other areas."

asia.nikkei.com

Don't underrate China's ability to catch up in chips: Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang says Beijing will foster competitive companies amid U.S. tensions
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
beijingwalker said:
Huang confirmed to Nikkei Asia that the H100 processor is sourced only from TSMC, though Samsung Electronics is also one of Nvidia's qualified suppliers.
So Nvidia depends alot on TSMC. That's maybe why he is so spooked.

If US keep provoking China on Taiwan such that a cross strait war happened, Nvidia is most certainly screwed.

So US would back off a bit now till Arizona fab is ready?
 
Busted...

wccftech.com

Chinese Powerstar x86 CPUs Confirmed To Be Rebadged Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Chips

China's recently announced x86 Domestic CPUs by Powerstar are nothing more than rebadged Intel 10 Gen chips.
wccftech.com wccftech.com

A Chinese chipmaker, PowerLeader, recently announced its brand new x86 CPUs codenamed PowerStar. The company hosted a big event, inviting press from various parts of the country & turns out, the chip was nothing more than a rebadged Intel 10th Gen CPU.​
...reveals that the PL 1st Gen PSTAR P3-01105 PCU is nothing more than a Core i3-10105 CPU which is derived from the 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake family. The chip also shares the same specifications which offer a 3.7 GHz base clock, 4.4 GHz boost clock, 6 MB of L3 cache, & a TDP of 65W. Even the performance is pretty much the same that one should expect from a 10th Gen Core i3 chip.​
 
and don't understand xi's ability to **** everything up

i dont blame these guys for trying to make quick buck and run to other side of the world away from xi's terror
 
