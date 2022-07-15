Don’t touch Zelensky

dBSPL said: Politics in the G7(Germany, United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Japan and Canada) countries is being reshape. The same fate awaits Uber investor Macron and Hunter's father, Biden. Click to expand...

The problem is systemic though and these individual politicians are just figureheads, that's why removing them really doesn't solve the issues. The problem is systemic because the globalist elites control the entire system and have been milking it for their own gains. They are also desperate to maintain their power now so they are making riskier and more damaging moves, which their own domestic populations are forced to endure. There will be rage on the streets and these figureheads will be replaced to appease the masses, but there won't be any fundamental change in the system unless there is a bloody revolution where the globalists are overthrown but considering how indoctrinated people in the West are, that is unlikely to happen.