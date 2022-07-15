What's new

Don’t touch Zelensky

1657896851204.png
 
who are the 3 other douches ? I only recognize his not-so-royal douchiness. BoJo is a lesson for us when RasulAllah (SAW) said marry the one for your deen. Whereas his great(-great ?) grandad was muslim, but he got murdered and his christian mom's family raised his dad(grand-dad) as a christian. Even if you marry a non-practiciing muslim(ah) at least your kids would be nominally muslim. And who knows Allah guides them and they become more practicing. Not saying that BoJo cant be muslim, but keeping the bigger picture in my mind when marrying.
 
The problem is systemic though and these individual politicians are just figureheads, that's why removing them really doesn't solve the issues. The problem is systemic because the globalist elites control the entire system and have been milking it for their own gains. They are also desperate to maintain their power now so they are making riskier and more damaging moves, which their own domestic populations are forced to endure. There will be rage on the streets and these figureheads will be replaced to appease the masses, but there won't be any fundamental change in the system unless there is a bloody revolution where the globalists are overthrown but considering how indoctrinated people in the West are, that is unlikely to happen.
 
Maybe also Turkey with Erdogan election 2023? I don't know how view Erdogan in Turkey? is it good? Till Mario Draghi didn't resign, the italian president refused his resignation so we don't know.
 

