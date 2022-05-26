Don't touch me, untouchable. Open display of untouchability in India

StraightEdge
Jan 21, 2021
Constitution of India , Article 17 abolishes untouchability and its practice in any form.
But it still a practise happening openly in India.
कुश आंबेडकरवादी (کش) on Twitter: "ऐसे पाखंडियों के पैर छुने की बजाय इनको पैर से पकड़कर जमीन पर पटक देना चाहिए. इंसानों में भेद करने वाले ये लोग इंसानियत के नाम पर कलंक है। https://t.co/jzh6zNoQPp" / Twitter
What I also don't understand these people who allow others to humiliate them. Why respect people who don't respect you.
