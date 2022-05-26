What's new

Don't touch me, untouchable. Open display of untouchability in India

Constitution of India , Article 17 abolishes untouchability and its practice in any form.
But it still a practise happening openly in India.

कुश आंबेडकरवादी (کش) on Twitter: "ऐसे पाखंडियों के पैर छुने की बजाय इनको पैर से पकड़कर जमीन पर पटक देना चाहिए. इंसानों में भेद करने वाले ये लोग इंसानियत के नाम पर कलंक है। https://t.co/jzh6zNoQPp" / Twitter

What I also don't understand these people who allow others to humiliate them. Why respect people who don't respect you.
 
I hate the untouchable man more than the a**hole guy- cause after he called him "achoot aadmi" why did he continue to bow down to him, if you don't respect yourself why would others do it for you?- 70% fault of the untouchable man
If he was in my neck of the woods, he'd be unconscious rn
 
I hate the untouchable man more than the a**hole guy- cause after he called him "achoot aadmi" why did he continue to bow down to him, if you don't respect yourself why would others do it for you?- 70% fault of the untouchable man
If he was in my neck of the woods, he'd be unconscious rn
Sometimes the poor and weak have been so subjugated that they don't know how to behave differently
 
I hate the untouchable man more than the a**hole guy- cause after he called him "achoot aadmi" why did he continue to bow down to him, if you don't respect yourself why would others do it for you?- 70% fault of the untouchable man
If he was in my neck of the woods, he'd be unconscious rn
It is Hindu law codified in the sacred Manusmriti. The low caste guy is only following his religion, like we worship Allah.
 

