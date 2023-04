If the people knew the right of minorities as per constitution of Pakistan and religion, they wouldn't have asked him to convert to Islam.



And a healthy mix of minorities be it Hindus, Christians, Parsis, others give a hugely good image of the country to the oustide world and in the country as well, to the minorities.



It adds to the diversity be it cultural, linguistics, food and traditions.



Adds to the inclusive, holistic good vibes about the country and people, as tolerant, inclusive and welcoming.



As said, if you want to know how good the country is ask the minorities, look at their living conditions.



So when the people will start understanding the basics.



Such a shame.