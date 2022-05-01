What's new

Don't look down: 'world's longest' glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

The Bach Long bridge in Vietnam is suspended 150 metres high and spans 632 metres in length. Guinness World Records officials are expected to certify it in May. All photos: AFP

The newly constructed bridge is located in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province.

The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass.

Visitors on the walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge.

Vietnam says its glass-bottomed bridge surpasses the 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China, certified as the world's longest in 2020.

Bach Long is Vietnam's third glass bridge.
The bridge snakes around dizzying cliff faces before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks.

Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of Covid-19 shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign travellers.
Visitors capture their experiences of the bridge.

Vietnam ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries in March.

The Bach Long bridge's name translates as white dragon.

The tempered-glass floor is strong enough to support up to 450 people.
The walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge affords spectacular views.
The bridge is targeted at visitors with a head for heights.

A young visitor makes his way across the bridge.

The bridge is suspended above a lush, jungle-clad gorge.

A couple take pictures on the bridge.
An aerial shot of the newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge.
A visitor takes a selfie on the bridge. Authorities are hoping it will attract tourists after months of Covid-19 closures.

The Bach Long glass bridge is now open to visitors.

I’d love to visit this someday.
 

