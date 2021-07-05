Don’t ignore the plight of Tibet under the Chinese Communist party

rent4country said: Chinese rule in Tibet has been characterised by brutal repression and ethnic cleansing, writes Terry Philpot – and yet the rest of the world takes little interest



Chinese rule is characterised by brutal repression, ethnic cleansing (partly by the mass settlement of Han Chinese and https://freetibet.org/



Tibet should be a free country. It's population is 80% Buddhist and we want to see the rise another Buddhist country in this world map.Atheist China is forcing Atheism in Buddhist majority Tibet which is unacceptable.Full support to my Buddhist brothers of Tibet.