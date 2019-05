Don’t go abroad illegally chasing difficult dreams: PM

From Fahad Ferdous, UNB Staff Writer

MAY 28, 2019



FAHAD FERDOUS - UNB STAFF WRITER



UPDATE DATE - MAY 28, 2019

Sheikh Hasina said many people are selling off their houses and lands to step into the uncertain path of going abroad. “They even don’t know where their job is and what awaits them.”



She further said, "May be the middlemen showed them big dreams and people started chasing that dream, and they finally lost their lives."

The Prime Minister said the government is providing training to overseas jobseekers so that they could get better jobs as well as set up Prabashi Kalyan Bank to give them loan.

"Having so much opportunity, I don't know why people are going abroad spending Tk 8 lakh and die sinking in the sea," she said.



Hasina said if one does business using Tk 2-4 lakh in Bangladesh one can earn money. "There was no need to spoil the life and money this way. No one should go abroad this way to destroy one’s own life," she said.

Mentioning that 100 economic zones are being set up across the country, she said there will be huge investment as well as jobs, and the lifestyle of people will improve.