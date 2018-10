Don't Expect India's Bullet Train to Be On Time

The official target for completion is 2023. India says it will attempt to have it running a year earlier

Total estimated cost is 1.08 trillion rupees

While the train is designed to run at 350 kilometers per hour, it will operate at a maximum speed of 320 kilometers (200 miles per hour), cutting down travel time between the two cities to about two hours from about seven hours

Most of the corridor will be elevated, but will include a 21-kilometer tunnel with seven kilometers under the Arabian Sea