Don't eat farm raised fish

I always avoid farm raised fish ... few lines from someone .

I'm from Hardanger in Norway. The river in my hometown used to be one of the best salmon rivers in the country and it has been completely destroyed by fish farms. The vast majority of salmon are now escaped farm fish full of parasites. A few years ago me and my father spotted a fish in the river that was almost completely white from fish lice and totally blind, he walked into the river with a spear and stabbed it, it was too frail to resist and didn't even seem aware that anyone was near. For years we have petitioned and protested to no avail, the farm companies act like they own the fjords. Please don't buy farmed salmon, when you do you're helping to destroy a fjord that is a UNESCO world heritage site.
 
