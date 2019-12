Don't club us with Pakistan, Afghanistan, says Bangladesh PM's media adviser on CAB



To a question on leaving one community out, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that it goes against the "secular" credentials of India.

New DelhiDecember 14, 2019UPDATED: December 14, 2019 17:57 ISTIf any domestic issue can create concerns in Bangladesh then we have reasons to be apprehensive: Bangladesh PM's media adviser | File photo from ANIIndia and Bangladesh have held talks vigorously over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the past.While Dhaka has beenthat CAA will not impact Bangladesh there are reasons to beabout the new Act, a top Bangladeshi official said.Speaking exclusively to India Today from Dhaka, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, media adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said on Saturday,Reminding the two countries of the basis of the historic ties they share, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said,Rejecting the idea of being bracketed with Pakistan and Afghanistan, the adviser to PM Sheikh Hasina said,Calling it aof India, he said that this new legislation should not lead to confusion.Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said.According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution in there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.To a question on leaving one community out, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that it goes against thecredentials of IndiaIqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said.Home Minister of India Amit Shah had indeed lauded the efforts of Bangladesh government for its efforts to strive for an inclusive country. Rejecting the idea that his country isIqbal Sobhan Chowdhury explained that under the Hasina government migration has taken place but it has more to do with economic reasons rather than persecution.Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said.While the two sides remain engaged, the two prime ministers -- Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina -- who share a veryare yet to discuss this.the adviser, who is confident that the strong ties between New Delhi and Dhaka will remain unaffected, said.