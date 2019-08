Don't change Kashmir status, UN chief to India, Pakistan

Charter provisions directly applicable to the India-Pakistan situation require members to settle their disputes by peaceful means.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres came out on Thursday against changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir and backed Security Council resolutions.

His Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "The Secretary General calls on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.



"The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions."