Dont be fooled guys easily . Stay vigilant

Feb 21, 2015
 USE VPN
      Guys to be honest yesterday I was a bit surprised when I saw people directly confronting army without any major reaction from the army. Though Army killed few people but still how easily people went inside Ghq and crops commander house is shocking. Still hard to believe this impotent awaam can stand up like this.
I think army is cooking something more sinister or perhaps they are in civilian clothes to protect themselves from angry public ??
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655974836248641540
 
Aug 28, 2006
Granted that Imran Khan's arrest was questionable but PTI protestors have raided and damaged military infrastructure as well as destroyed monuments dedicated to the shaheed. Shameful.

Imagine TLP doing this.

Here:

Protestors Should Raid Avenfield House

Seriously there's over 300 protestors outside. Just raid the entrance and find where those کتے are hiding inside. What to do after is at your own discretion. If it was me they'd all be hung out on the balcony but that's just me. After that you find out where that son of a w***e Junaid lives...
defence.pk

These millionaire and billionaire politicians are riling up the Public for politician gains and causing more and more harm and embarrassment to Pakistan.

Attack on Pakistani military infrastructure will not be appreciated on this website.
 
