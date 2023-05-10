Dont be fooled guys easily . Stay vigilant

SecularNationalist
USE VPN
Guys to be honest yesterday I was a bit surprised when I saw people directly confronting army without any major reaction from the army. Though Army killed few people but still how easily people went inside Ghq and crops commander house is shocking. Still hard to believe this impotent awaam can stand up like this.
I think army is cooking something more sinister or perhaps they are in civilian clothes to protect themselves from angry public ??
