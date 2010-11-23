What's new

'Don't be afraid to name China': Rahul Gandhi's jibe after Rajnath Singh's LAC statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the border standoff with China soon after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“It is clear from the statement of the defence minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always stood with and will remain with the Indian Army,” Gandhi tweeted.

“But Modiji, when will you stand against China? When will we take back our country’s land from China? Do not be afraid to name China,” the former Congress president added.


Singh had said in the Lok Sabha that India is committed to a peaceful resolution to the border stand-off with China and India and China have not arrived at a mutually acceptable solution until now. He said Indian forces are determined to protect the country’s security and sovereignty and inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces when they clashed with them in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

The defence minister said the violent conduct by the Chinese along the LAC have been in violation of all bilateral agreements including those signed in 1993 and 1996. “China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India. The alignment has not only been defined by treaties but has been maintained historically.”


Members of the Congress party were not allowed to speak on the issue as Lok Sabha chairperson Om Birla referred to House rules. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Gaurav Gogoi said that they too have the right to speak. Congress members then walked out of the House in protest after being denied permission to speak.

The Congress leader has repeatedly targeted Modi and his government over Chinese transgressions and said Prime Minister Modi isn’t being transparent on the issue. His party has been demanding that status quo ante should be restored at the LAC and Chinese troops be pushed to their side.

Before Tuesday, Gandhi had questioned the government on the issue of Chinese aggression on September 11. “The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an Act of God?” the former Congress president had asked on Twitter.

Thanks to his family and party Chinese had occupied our land .Now we are stopping the and have taken some of our land back .
 
‘Not Allowed to Speak’: Congress MPs Walk Out From Lok Sabha, Demand Debate on India-China Border Issue

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed parliament on the border tension with China and said that India will not tolerate any changes to status quo on the Ladakh borders. The defence minister assured the House that India is ready to deal with any situation at the Line of Actual (LAC) control. Also Read - From Rajnath's Stern Warning Against China to Bollywood Drug Nexus Case: Here's Day 2 of Monsoon Session in Parliament

Soon after his statement, members of the Opposition Congress demanded Speaker Om Birla initiate a discussion on Singh’s remarks. When their demands were not met, they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha as a mark of protest.

Congress, which had long been pressing for a discussion on the ongoing standoff with China, walked out after not being able to question the Defence minister on his stance. Many were aggrieved as they were not allowed to speak on such a crucial issue in the Lok Sabha.
Why is the government running away from a debate if it believes all is well on the Line of Actual Control,” a Congress leader asked, as reported by India Today.

Reacting to the matter, Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, “During the 1962 war, Atal Bihar Vajpayee had demanded a discussion on the ongoing war and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had agreed to hold a two-day discussion in Parliament.”

However, the party said that they will continue to seek a debate on the India-China issue.

In his statement, Rajnath Singh said, “I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India’s sovereignty and integrity,” Singh said in the Lok Sabha.


He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between remains unresolved.
Seems like he is either honey trapped or has a big file with MSS ... seems like he will make sure Congress will cease to exist....
Dude get a life ,you get excited reading the headlines. The 90000 sqkm they claim is arunachal Pradesh which they call south Tibet ,it's fully under Indian control , probably the most fortified section ,Chinese can do jack there .yeah they few pla can walk in once in a while and move back if they don't stay for too long.
 
