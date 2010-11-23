‘Don’t be afraid to name China’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: PLA is now focusing on Arunachal Pradesh according to your media. Click to expand...

Dude get a life ,you get excited reading the headlines. The 90000 sqkm they claim is arunachal Pradesh which they call south Tibet ,it's fully under Indian control , probably the most fortified section ,Chinese can do jack there .yeah they few pla can walk in once in a while and move back if they don't stay for too long.