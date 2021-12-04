Donors to decide over transfer of $280 M to Afghanistan within a week: World Bank - The Khaama Press News Agency The largest online news service for Afghanistan

World Bank has told Reuters that donor countries of Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will decide over the transfer of $280 million up to December 10.The spokesperson of the World Bank has added that the bank will decide whether or not to transfer the humanitarian fund to two humanitarian agencies namely WFP and UNICEF.The Spokesperson though did not further elaborate on the issue added that the decision was taken on Friday, December 3.It comes after the World Bank decided to transfer $280 million in aid for Afghanistan that will be given to UNICEF and WFP to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.Economic analysts in Afghanistan had questioned the way of transfer of the money to Afghanistan as agencies are afraid of US sanctions.The crippled banking system, vas unemployment, and the stoppage of foreign funds have caused the greatest humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.UN had called it the biggest ever economic collapse.