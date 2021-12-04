What's new

Donors to decide over transfer of $280 M to Afghanistan within a week: World Bank

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,521
17
21,939
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1638615019704.png


World Bank has told Reuters that donor countries of Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will decide over the transfer of $280 million up to December 10.

The spokesperson of the World Bank has added that the bank will decide whether or not to transfer the humanitarian fund to two humanitarian agencies namely WFP and UNICEF.

The Spokesperson though did not further elaborate on the issue added that the decision was taken on Friday, December 3.

It comes after the World Bank decided to transfer $280 million in aid for Afghanistan that will be given to UNICEF and WFP to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Economic analysts in Afghanistan had questioned the way of transfer of the money to Afghanistan as agencies are afraid of US sanctions.

The crippled banking system, vas unemployment, and the stoppage of foreign funds have caused the greatest humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

UN had called it the biggest ever economic collapse.

www.khaama.com

Donors to decide over transfer of $280 M to Afghanistan within a week: World Bank - The Khaama Press News Agency

The largest online news service for Afghanistan
www.khaama.com www.khaama.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom