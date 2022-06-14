Donkeys are growing in Pakistan, the world's third largest in number! Potential for Bangladesh

rainbowrascal
The number of donkeys in Pakistan is increasing. Pakistan now ranks third in the world in terms of the number of donkeys. According to a recent Pakistan Economic Survey for 2021-22, the number of donkeys in the country has risen again.
This is according to a report in The Express Tribune, a Pakistani media outlet on Friday (June 10th).
According to the report, the number of donkeys in Pakistan has increased by about one lakh in the fiscal year 2020-21. As a result, the total number of donkeys in the country has now increased to 57 lakhs. Which was around 57 lakhs in the last financial year, before that it was 55 lakhs in 2019-20.
According to a report in The Print, not only donkeys but also other animals including buffalo, horse, goat, sheep, camel and mule have increased in Pakistan. The country has 4.36 crore buffaloes, 3.19 crore sheep and the same number of goats. There are also 11 lakh camels, 4 lakh horses and 2 lakh mules.
According to a recent survey released by Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, the country's GDP growth has exceeded the target set by the Imran Khan government. The country has set a GDP growth target of 5.96%. As the donkey population continues to grow, the debt-ridden country will now focus more on livestock exports than ever before.
According to the 2021-22 Economic Survey, the government is focusing on the livestock sector for economic growth, food security and poverty alleviation.
It is to be noted that Pakistan also exports donkeys abroad every year to meet its own needs. The main importer of the animal from Pakistan is China. Donkey skin is in great demand in China. Meanwhile, Pakistan is also earning a lot of foreign exchange by exporting this animal. Gelatin made from donkey skin has medicinal properties. It helps to increase blood circulation as well as increase immunity.
The demand for donkeys in China is so high that scientists fear that donkeys may one day become extinct in China. They even fear that the country could reduce the number of donkeys around the world.
Pakistan ranks third in the world in the number of donkeys. China is in the first place. The country still imports donkeys.
Bangladesh has seen incredible rise in livestock through out the decades. But in this case we are far behind. There's a sizeable number of donkey's in Bangladesh, but not enough to properly utilize in the economy. Hope we can improve in this sector in the future which will benefit us economically.
