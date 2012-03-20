What's new

Donkey Skin - Criminality continues to thrive

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,942
-1
9,901
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
This is a serious issue in my next door country which is my second home.

www.occrp.org

Investigation: Criminality Thrives in Botswana’s Donkey Skin Trade

Botswana’s lucrative yet controversial trade in donkey skins is back in the spotlight after an investigation published on Wednesday asserts that one of the country’s four licensed donkey abattoirs is still engaging in cross-border smuggling and environmental criminality.
www.occrp.org www.occrp.org

www.dailyherald.com

Botswana police arrest 4 for illegal export of donkey hides

Local media report that four people were arrested after they were caught with 1,200 donkey hides in Botswana, unravelling an export syndicate linked to China
www.dailyherald.com www.dailyherald.com

Again funding the insatiable appetite for ejiao. We have thousands of villagers who still use donkey for transport. Donkey are disappearing in this part of the world.

- Elephants, Pangolins, Rhinos - now donkeys..... man when will this travesty stop.
 
