Donkey Skin - Criminality continues to thrive

Investigation: Criminality Thrives in Botswana’s Donkey Skin Trade Botswana’s lucrative yet controversial trade in donkey skins is back in the spotlight after an investigation published on Wednesday asserts that one of the country’s four licensed donkey abattoirs is still engaging in cross-border smuggling and environmental criminality.

Botswana police arrest 4 for illegal export of donkey hides Local media report that four people were arrested after they were caught with 1,200 donkey hides in Botswana, unravelling an export syndicate linked to China

This is a serious issue in my next door country which is my second home.Again funding the insatiable appetite for ejiao. We have thousands of villagers who still use donkey for transport. Donkey are disappearing in this part of the world.- Elephants, Pangolins, Rhinos - now donkeys..... man when will this travesty stop.