Foinikas said: It's not falling to Ukraine. With the people gone,the Russians can move in more easily.

LOL Why are Western Ukrainians not moving to Poland?The fact is Russia is no longer able to project the Russians in Ukraine hence Russians are fleeing Ukraine to avoid being killed.Russians in Crimea will also flee to Russia shortly.The credits goes to the arms supplied by US (Javelin) , Turkiye (Bayraktar TB2 drones) and UK (anti-tank weapons) to Ukraine to defeat the Russians.First Russian Military withdrew.Now Russians in Ukraine are fleeing to Russia.It is very obvious that Ukraine is bombarding and defeating Russia on ground.