What's new

Donbas embassy opens in Moscow after Russia recognized Donbas on Feruary 21 the day after Beijing Olympics because of China pressure

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,087
-54
11,226
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
  • Poll
Poll: Should president Yanukovych be president of Donbas after Donbas is cleared of Kiev regime troops?
Replies
6
Views
346
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
  • Poll
POLL: After Kiev regime troops are ousted from Donbas, should president Yanukovych who is from Donbas who was ousted in Euro Maidan by pro EU Kiev
Replies
0
Views
359
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Younglings of Donbas where president Yanukovych was from study in Russia to contribute to human resources in Russia
Replies
3
Views
315
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Tai Hai Chen
Kiev regime artillery men attack Donbas civilian food infrastructure to punish Donbas where president Yanukovych was from, which is war crime
2 3
Replies
33
Views
835
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Tai Hai Chen
Civilians of Donbas where president Yanukovych was from who was ousted by Kiev regime who shelled Donbas since 2014 welcome Russian army as protectors
Replies
0
Views
327
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom