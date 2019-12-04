What's new

'Donate with open heart': Muslim woman raises funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

P

Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

Jai Sri Ram.

Cheers, Doc
 
Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

What humans can gamble. Just for survival.
 
Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

Stockholm syndrome
@jamahir
Jai Sri Ram.

Cheers, Doc
Jai Siri Paye...


Cow mata is delicious to eat plus white bull tikka is best food in the world.
 
-=virus=- said:
So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore,
That money should be better allocated towards creating free high-quality hospitals and colleges. I would say the same for any Indian Muslim wanting to build a big mosque.

Stockholm syndrome
@jamahir
Maybe she wants to develop a political career in the BJP.

Jai Siri Paye...

Cow mata is delicious to eat plus white bull tikka is best food in the world.
Brother, it would be fantastic for India and for the world if lab-grown meat is eaten instead of animals being slaughtered. There is a Dutch company which has produced lab-grown beef. This should be mass produced.

Useless temple, almost as useless as today's overhauled meditation.

Build a chocolate factory or museum instead. Indians need less Hinduism
Indians as a whole need less religion and rituals.
 
Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

She will be all the same raped and lynched by the same Hindutva extremist she is bending over backwards to appease...

Being more loyal than the king never pays off...
 
Brother, it would be fantastic for India and for the world if lab-grown meat is eaten instead of animals being slaughtered. There is a Dutch company which has produced lab-grown beef. This should be mass produced.
Ok going by your logic....Buy doll instead of marrying a woman.
 
Vijaywada: In an act of religious solidarity, a Muslim woman has come forward to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and is encouraging fellow members of the Muslim community to pitch in. The woman identified as Zahara Begum, who is an organiser at Tahera Trust, has appealed to the Muslim community to offer donations for the construction of the temple through Nidhi Samparna, during the Nidhi Sekarana program.
People can donate any amount of their choice and even a small contribution of Rs 10 is encouraged.

Exhorting India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, she recalled how all communities, including Muslims, would offer donations to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising pooja on Vinayak Chaturthi, Dussehra and Ram Navmi. She also said that she has noticed that Hindus have donated their land for construction of mosques, idgahs and graveyads for the Muslim community, while working in villages over the last 10 years.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Zahara said, “We are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught Dharma as a way of life and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

Noatbly, The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. On Friday, India kicked off a nationwide drive to rack up donations for the construction of the Ram temple.

So far, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation of around Rs 100 crore, ANI quoted the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai. While President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100, actor Akshay Kumar also made a donation for the construction, calling his fans to do the same.

The Ram temple trust expressed hope that the construction work would be completed in 36-40 months.

Not all Muslims believe that their ancestors came to India with open swords and seating on horse. Some believe that they have their ancestry in India and their forefathers changed the religion. They are sons and daughters of soil who will do such things.
They are so scared from hindus that They have to go against thier religious beliefs to prove thier loyalty.
All who does not speak the language of Jhihad are scarred. Those who respects the other religions are scarred.
 
Ok going by your logic....But doll instead of marrying a woman.
Your reply makes no sense.

What is your objection to eating lab-grown meat, which is real meat ? I am not talking about a plant-based substitute but real meat which is grown from real animal cells extracted possibly by a ( painless ) syringe ?
 
