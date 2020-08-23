What's new

Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry ROASTS him in Leaked Recording: “I’m speaking too freely”

Well, well, the sister of Donald Trump has dissed him in a leak video/audio. Calling him a liar. She also revealed that Trump had someone taking his exams to enter the college/university. She said he even knew the name of the person who took exams on Trumps behalf. This is damning coming from his own sister.
He is a Charlatan, no doubt.

How he become President of USA, is a matter for the Americans to think.

 
What makes me laugh is the comments by Lt General Hassnain, idiot cannot see the conditions of Indian Muslims, how they are targeted. Killed, economically sidelined and punished. Blind Bakhat.

He doubts the existence of "tactical nuclear weapons" with Pakistan.
He should be shown the pictures, videos of launch of "Nasr" over and over again. If his eyes and brain are failing him, he may get the message after thousands of showing.

Sheikh didn't say that the weapons would evade Muslims, he said, we can hit Hindu majority area with pinpoint accuracy missing the areas populated by the Muslims.

That can be done with any precise weapon. This General should know this.
 
