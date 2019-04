Trump is widely mocked on Twitter after claiming that the noise from windmills causes CANCER

Trump spoke at National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Tuesday

Went on odd tangent claiming the noise from windmills causes cancer

Industrial wind turbine noise has been linked to stress and sleep disruption

But there is no evidence linking windmills to cancer, particularly from the noise

Trump on Tuesday made the dubious claim that the noise from industrial wind turbines causes cancer. Wind turbines are seen above in Palm Springs, California last month

'And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me,' Trump said at the dinner on Tuesday

CAN THE NOISE FROM WIND TURBINES CAUSE CANCER?