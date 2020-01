Donald Trump ups threats to Iran as he warns US may act 'disproportionately' if American people attacked

Donald Trump has warned Iran against revenge attacks ( AFP via Getty Images )

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.



"Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!"

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

Tens of thousands of people turn out in Iran for general's funeral to chants of "death to America" (AP)

"If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the country is ready for retaliation (AFP via Getty Images)