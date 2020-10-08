Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu

H1B is basically a way for America to support India as part of overall strategic alliance between the two countries going on since 90s. We can all see the American lead western block have been very supportive to India in this regard all these years. Not just US but UK has allowed too many Indians to work and settle in their country.



The way I see it, there is more to this then just securing the jobs for the locals as this issue has been going on for quite some time without any move. Perhaps the first sign that western establishments are finally coming to realise the diminishing returns for their support to India all these decades. There are no free lunches.