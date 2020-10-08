What's new

Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,980
4
16,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

h-1b visa ban: Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu - Times of India

International Business News: The Donald Trump administration moved on Tuesday to cut back H-1B visas for foreign skilled workers and tightened wage-based entry barriers citing "da
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com


Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu



70% beneficiaries are Indians of this visa facility. Its seems Trump was not impressed with curry smelling Modi and his hug. :D

595181ded084cc12098b5917.jpeg
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
6,957
-34
2,288
Country
United States
Location
United States
Taimoor Khan said:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

h-1b visa ban: Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu - Times of India

International Business News: The Donald Trump administration moved on Tuesday to cut back H-1B visas for foreign skilled workers and tightened wage-based entry barriers citing "da
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com


Donald Trump turns the knife in, H-1B workers say deja vu



70% beneficiaries are Indians of this visa facility. Its seems Trump was not impressed with curry smelling Modi and his hug. :D

View attachment 677138
Click to expand...
The H-1b program has abuses. this is the time to clean it up.
India's economic problems are its own not the leaders of USA

India gains more from outsourcing than H-1b. the outsourcing gravy train is close to $100 billion
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,323
8
9,520
Country
United States
Location
United States
nahtanbob said:
The H-1b program has abuses. this is the time to clean it up.
India's economic problems are its own not the leaders of USA

India gains more from outsourcing than H-1b. the outsourcing gravy train is close to $100 billion
Click to expand...
Only hope is whether Joe Biden will keep this plan after November 3. Hopefully for the sake of this country he will do so, although I am not very optimistic to say the least. The only reason why H1B is even there is for big tech companies to gain cheap labor. Ultimately, there is really not that much of a diff between an Indian 35k/year programmer and an American 135k/year programmer.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,323
8
9,520
Country
United States
Location
United States
Gadkari said:
Meanwhile in China, the Chinese State television cut-off its signal during US Vice President Mike Pence's speech on China during VP debate. Signal was restored onaflter hiys riva l Kamala Harris started speaking :lol:



Click to expand...
I don't buy this ... Mike Pence barely said anything about China at the debate. Link the original source.
 
G

Gadkari

BANNED
Apr 22, 2017
3,242
-56
1,902
Country
India
Location
India
Wait, it gets worse.

Trump administration is exploring restrictions on China-based Tencent & billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group over concerns that their digital payment platforms threaten U.S. national security.

If implemented this will be a huge blow to China (much much bigger than TikTok &WeChat) :lol:

www.bostonglobe.com

US explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent payment systems - The Boston Globe

Trump administration officials say they are concerned that the Chinese digital payment platforms will threaten US national security.
www.bostonglobe.com www.bostonglobe.com

www.bloomberg.com

U.S. Explores Curbs on Ant Group, Tencent Payment Systems

The Trump administration is exploring restrictions on billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group as well as Tencent Holdings Ltd. over concerns that their digital payment platforms threaten U.S. national security, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that risks infuriating China and...
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,980
4
16,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
nahtanbob said:
The H-1b program has abuses. this is the time to clean it up.
India's economic problems are its own not the leaders of USA

India gains more from outsourcing than H-1b. the outsourcing gravy train is close to $100 billion
Click to expand...

H1B is basically a way for America to support India as part of overall strategic alliance between the two countries going on since 90s. We can all see the American lead western block have been very supportive to India in this regard all these years. Not just US but UK has allowed too many Indians to work and settle in their country.

The way I see it, there is more to this then just securing the jobs for the locals as this issue has been going on for quite some time without any move. Perhaps the first sign that western establishments are finally coming to realise the diminishing returns for their support to India all these decades. There are no free lunches.
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
6,957
-34
2,288
Country
United States
Location
United States
Taimoor Khan said:
H1B is basically a way for America to support India as part of overall strategic alliance between the two countries going on since 90s. We can all see the American lead western block have been very supportive to India in this regard all these years. Not just US but UK has allowed too many Indians to work and settle in their country.

The way I see it, there is more to this then just securing the jobs for the locals as this issue has been going on for quite some time without any move. Perhaps the first sign that western establishments are finally coming to realise the diminishing returns for their support to India all these decades. There are no free lunches.
Click to expand...
You miss the broader point. 50,000 H-1bs to Indians is a drop in the bucket. There are close to 2 million Indians in India working for American companies in India. The real money is there. H-1b is important to Indians in that it allows them to settle in USA.

As far as UK goes they will find getting middle class Indians to settle is better than allowing uneducated/poorly educated third worlders
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
6,957
-34
2,288
Country
United States
Location
United States
Figaro said:
Only hope is whether Joe Biden will keep this plan after November 3. Hopefully for the sake of this country he will do so, although I am not very optimistic to say the least. The only reason why H1B is even there is for big tech companies to gain cheap labor. Ultimately, there is really not that much of a diff between an Indian 35k/year programmer and an American 135k/year programmer.
Click to expand...
that is the bigger threat for the American programmer - large scale outsourcing of jobs to India
restricting H-1bs is a political no-brainer given the 20% unemployment rate
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,980
4
16,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
nahtanbob said:
You miss the broader point. 50,000 H-1bs to Indians is a drop in the bucket. There are close to 2 million Indians in India working for American companies in India. The real money is there. H-1b is important to Indians in that it allows them to settle in USA.

As far as UK goes they will find getting middle class Indians to settle is better than allowing uneducated/poorly educated third worlders
Click to expand...
You have absolutely no clue how things work. This huge influx of Indians by rather generous handout visas by western world is the main reason why they contracts goes to India. These Indians are deliberately given back door entry into major western companies where they create their own cartels within the organizations, and later effect the business decisions. Without the presence of these Indian immigrants in western countries, the outsourcing business will come crashing down.

As for UK, literally, the local market is over saturated with born and bred local talent specially in IT. The third world smelly curry muncher from India is just a representation of the strategic support the west gives as charity to third world India, nothing more nothing less.
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,036
-16
13,044
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These visas are just there to make more money for IT companies and shareholders. But Trump being white nationalist doesnt want any of that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top