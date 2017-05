I was watching the Donald Trump speech to the Islamic nations , and on the point of which countries have faced terrorist attacks , he start with 9/11 the deadliest Attack on USA , and than talk about Europe , Middle eastern Countries and than he jumped to India , Australia and other countries completely ignoring the one of the country which is effected by Terrorism most, and has been the front Ally in this War on Terror and that is Pakistan .. Should i call it a mistake , bad foreign Policy of our Leaders and lack of lobbying on international Front ? what ever the reason is that Trump mention countries like Behrain , Kuwait and UAE ( smaller GCC nations ) ignoring Pakistan in almost everything even include that its a Former COAS which is leading the Islamic NATO .Donald trump's using India name under the terror Effected country and not Pakistan is indeed a Hypocrisy because i don't know what else to call it ?lets discuss this that are really getting Isolated despite some Pakistani fanboyz jumping on every visit Pakistani official made to poke Indians that we are not Isolated ? Today as a Pakistani i feel insulted for my nation and all the 5000+ soldiers who died fighting the War on terror from the front line , and made significance advancements to destroy the Terrorist Networks , It won't be too much to say that Performance of Pakistan to tackle Terrorism is far greater than any GCC or NATO country operating in their or on foreign lands .As a Pakistani common Civilian i would like to launch a protest to the So called Arab Brothers or American which call us their Ally in this war to ignore our dead, which not just include Law Enforcement personnel but civilians that include kids (APS) and women and elderly people in almost every Part of Pakistan , Why none of our Arab Brother stand up to talk that Why trump Ignore the matter of Kashmir where the innocents are dying in hundreds and India's use of brute Force on Students ?What my Country and Soldiers and Civilians did to fight the Terrorist does not need acknowledgement from any but as far as this nation ( Pakistan ) and its people stand firm with the security forces to crush we would not need anyone's acknowledgement but it would be good to see the world stand with us and see our blood as Human blood .. we have already see Hypocrisy from the Donald trump and Arab nations on the wave of Terrorism that Hit Pakistan in February this Year which concluded with 100+ Innocent Pakistani's dead and hundreds injured . @Windjammer and others