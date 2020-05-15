Donald Trump in the Eyes of his Opponents

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
Never in the history of US ,a President has been so much disliked by his opponents. He will be remembered in infamy for generations to come. Searching the American SM countless Memes can be found on Trump, would love to share a few here.
1)General view on his administration.
2)View about Trump supporters.
3)Trump never trusts anyone.
4)Trump the hate monger.
5) As a National Embarrassment
6)Trump as a fool.
7) America on the brink on getting rid of Trump.
8)How to remove Trump from the Oval office.
9)Trump after presidency.
10)A lesson for all Americans.
There are hundreds more, but these memes will do for now.
