What's new

Donald Trump in the Eyes of his Opponents

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,528
21
13,520
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Never in the history of US ,a President has been so much disliked by his opponents. He will be remembered in infamy for generations to come. Searching the American SM countless Memes can be found on Trump, would love to share a few here.
1)General view on his administration.
1604768951110.png


2)View about Trump supporters.
1604769199054.png

1604769266765.png


3)Trump never trusts anyone.
1604769334929.png


4)Trump the hate monger.
1604769453467.png


5) As a National Embarrassment
1604769536828.png


6)Trump as a fool.
1604769664161.png


7) America on the brink on getting rid of Trump.
1604769768799.png


8)How to remove Trump from the Oval office.
1604769861352.png


9)Trump after presidency.
1604770011790.png


10)A lesson for all Americans.
1604770077964.png


There are hundreds more, but these memes will do for now.
 
baqai

baqai

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
1,626
1
2,092
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what's alarming is the amount of votes he got, forget about Biden winning, think about this aspect that there are extraordinary amount of people who actually stepped out of their houses to vote for Trump. Let that sink in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
Trump has been a great president for China. For America amid coronavirus, not so much.
Replies
2
Views
425
Pakistani Fighter
Pakistani Fighter
war&peace
No, Imran Khan is not the ‘brown’ version of Donald Trump
Replies
11
Views
812
war&peace
war&peace
Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
Dalit
Barack Obama’s Legacy Is Narendra Modi
Replies
0
Views
279
Dalit
Dalit
Clutch
India is burning while Modi worships Trump
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Patriot786b2
Patriot786b2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top