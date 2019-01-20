What's new

Donald Trump in the Eyes of his Opponents,Some Selected Memes.

Never in the history of US ,a President has been so much disliked by his opponents. He will be remembered in infamy for generations to come. Searching the American SM countless Memes can be found on Trump, would love to share a few here.
1)General view on his administration.
1604768951110.png


2)View about Trump supporters.
1604769199054.png

1604769266765.png


3)Trump never trusts anyone.
1604769334929.png


4)Trump the hate monger.
1604769453467.png


5) As a National Embarrassment
1604769536828.png


6)Trump as a fool.
1604769664161.png


7) America on the brink on getting rid of Trump.
1604769768799.png


8)How to remove Trump from the Oval office.
1604769861352.png


9)Trump after presidency.
1604770011790.png


10)A lesson for all Americans.
1604770077964.png


There are hundreds more, but these memes will do for now.
 
what's alarming is the amount of votes he got, forget about Biden winning, think about this aspect that there are extraordinary amount of people who actually stepped out of their houses to vote for Trump. Let that sink in.
 
what's alarming is the amount of votes he got, forget about Biden winning, think about this aspect that there are extraordinary amount of people who actually stepped out of their houses to vote for Trump. Let that sink in.
Trump got more votes then any other President in American history, more than Obama, etc.. But, Biden got even more. Shows you how heated this election was.
 
