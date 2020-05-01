What's new

Donald Trump demands China ‘pay $10 trillion’ for its handling of covid

Donald Trump demands China ‘pay $10 trillion’ for its handling of covid

While Joe Biden has slapped a bunch of sanctions on China today, former president Donald Trump is making it clear he’d be going a whole lot further if he was in charge.
I agree, if they don't pay restitution, we must sanction them further and force EU and others to join too.

“1957-1958 – H2N2 originated in China. 1968-1969 – H3N2 originated in China. 1997-2004 – H5N1 originated in China. 2003 – SARS originated in China. 2006 – Bird Flu originated in China. 2009 – Swine Flu originated in China. 2013 – Porcine Pestivirus originated in China. 2019 – Covid-19 originated in China.”
 
