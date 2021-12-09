Donald Trump claims China’s hypersonic missile program uses STOLEN American technology: 'Somebody gave them, during the Obama Administration, everythi

Dumb leading the Dumber.
Donald Trump claims China’s hypersonic missile program uses STOLEN American technology: 'Somebody gave them, during the Obama Administration, everything we had on hypersonic'
Donald Trump has claimed China's hypersonic missile whose launch stunned the White House was created with technology stolen from the US via Russia.
Speaking on Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Wednesday, the former president said: 'You know, somebody gave them, during the Obama Administration, everything we had on hypersonic.'
'And Russia did it, and what I did is a catch-up program. And we’ve largely caught-up. But what happened is Russia got it and the China got it perhaps from Russia.'
'I doubt they did it themselves,' he said. 'They got it perhaps from Russia, maybe from some bad spy in the United States.'
Trump claimed that China stole their hypersonic missile technology from the United States during an interview with Hugh Hewitt (right) on Wednesday
The president offered no further detail to his claims, and officials have yet to make any comment on claims it was stolen while Barack Obama was in office.
In September 2020, months before the July 2021 launch by China, the White House had admitted the US was trying to catch-up with China and Russia with hypersonic technology.
In July China carried out a hypersonic weapon test with a missile fired at five times the speed of sound.
The hypersonic glide vehicle - a spacecraft with the ability to carry a nuclear warhead - fired a missile mid-flight over the South China Sea, catching Pentagon scientists unawares.
Experts at Darpa - the Pentagon's advanced research agency were baffled at how China was able to defy the constraints of physics to fire a weapon from the vehicle travelling at hypersonic speed, the Financial Times reports.
China has reportedly been working on hypersonic weapons instead of the usual intercontinental ballistic missiles, which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by radars, according to CBS.
For the rest of the article
