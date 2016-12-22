What's new

Donald Trump called dead US soldiers 'suckers' and 'losers', report claims

cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,127
-2
4,043
Country
India
Location
United States
Trump, a draft-dodging weasel, calling any soldier a loser is not a surprise to anyone. He needs to go.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,377
1
9,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
American people should know he is not their man and only represents Zions who helped him to power. All presidential prospects must bow to the Zions before they get elected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
scope Donald Trump says US will 'embrace peace with all who seek it' as he calls on UK to abandon Iran nuc Middle East & Africa 17
Jyotish NATO members increase defence spending by $100 billion after Donald Trump called them 'delinquents' Europe & Russia 1
Hamartia Antidote China's Xi Jinping calls on Donald Trump for trade compromise World Affairs 4
Big Tank Saudi deputy crown prince calls Donald Trump a 'true friend of Muslims' after White House meeting Members Club 25
onebyone Donald Trump says China helping to rein in North Korea, calls Xi Jinping a good man China & Far East 0
F-22Raptor Gregg Popovich calls Donald Trump a 'soulless coward' after Obama comments Americas 13
mohammad45 Donald Trump challenges Rex Tillerson to compare IQ tests after Tillerson called him "moron" Americas 17
ashok321 With Chinese support, Pakistan can now afford to stop picking Donald Trump's phone calls Central & South Asia 13
Chinese-Dragon Donald Trump backs down over 'one China policy' in call with Xi Jinping World Affairs 11
F-22Raptor Donald Trump Calls for Expansion of US Nuclear Capability World Affairs 28

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top