Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid​

Donald Trump says he plans to run for the US presidency in 2024, vowing "America's comeback starts right now" He addressed supporters in an hour-long speech at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago The former president has a massive campaign war chest and remains popular with the Republican base But he has been blamed for the Republicans' disappointing performance in the midterm elections, with a predicted "red wave" failing to materialise To run for president, Trump would have to win the Republican Party's nomination - but others are expected to compete for it Republicans are also on the cusp of taking a majority in the House of Representatives, though it will be a narrow one Midterm voters by and large rejected candidates who backed Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in 2020, and many of his high-profile picks for office struggled or lost outright Last week Trump lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - a rising Republican star who is also expected to run for the party's 2024 nomination

